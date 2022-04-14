Four Star awards scholarships in memory of employee

MONTGOMERY – Four Star Freightliner Inc. continues to honor the legacy of Zachary Sizemore by awarding six college scholarships in his name.

Sizemore worked in the accounting department at the Dothan location of Four Star Freightliner. He lost his battle with cancer in 2016 at the age of 32.

"We award these scholarships to honor a great young man who was taken from us too soon and so he will not be forgotten," said Jerry Kocan, Four Star Freightliner Dealer Principal. "Each scholarship recipient will always remember Zack and what he meant to me and Four Star."

The 2022 Zachary Sizemore Memorial Scholarship recipients include:

• Gracie Exum, Dothan, AL, Ashford High School

• Caden Johnson, Valdosta, GA, Lowndes High School

• Bailey Spivey, Leesburg, GA, Lee County High School

• Simmons Byrd, Montgomery, AL, Trinity Presbyterian School

• Georgia Barham-Taylor, Pelham, GA, Cairo High School

• Sarah Norris, Montgomery, AL, Trinity Presbyterian School

Each student will receive a one-time $1,000 award. A total of 24 Zachary Sizemore Memorial Scholarships have been awarded since 2017.