Four Star Freightliner dedicates training center to two employees

Tommy Davenport is remembered by his co-workers as kind and helpful. John Foster had an infectious smile and was devoted to his job.

To honor the two men who passed away earlier this year, the company they worked for — Four Star Freightliner Inc. — renamed its training center for diesel technicians in their memory. The name of the 6,500 square-foot training center, which opened in September 2000 in Dothan, is now the Foster-Davenport Training Center.

Co-workers remembered Davenport and Foster during an Oct. 22 dedication ceremony attended by employees and the families of Davenport and Foster.

"We lost two family members in January within two weeks of each other," said Jerry Kocan, Four Star Freightliner dealer principal. "We know we now have two people in heaven looking out for us."

For most of his 20 years with Four Star Freightliner, Davenport served as the company's parts director and later as its safety director and customer advocate. He passed away from complications from COVID-19 in January.

Foster served Four Star Freightliner for 10 years as its truck detailer. He also passed in January after a brief illness.