Four suspects charged with robbery of Dothan business

Four suspects have been charged in the Sept. 28 strong-arm robbery of a business in the 3000 block of Montgomery Highway after one suspect posted a video of the incident online.

Police arrested Chelsea Ingram, 21, of Dothan; Ja’mya Mykia Brown, 22, of Geneva; Nyesha Charna-Janay Brooks, 18, of Dothan; and Kejuan Lydarion Stoudemire, 19, of Ashford. Each is charged with second-degree robbery.

Police say the suspects became belligerent with employees of the business and began destroying property. While walking on a countertop, one suspect reached down and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

Each of them has a bond of $30,000.