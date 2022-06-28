Fourth of July celebrations will light up the Wiregrass

Fourth of July celebrations are happening all over the Wiregrass, from Headland all the way to Bama Slam in New Brockton. There’s something for every family to enjoy at these weekend events.

On Saturday, July 2, the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds will be holding Fireworks at the Fairgrounds for adults and kids of all ages. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will end around 9 p.m. when the fireworks show starts.

The event costs $10 per carload with 100% of the proceeds being donated to the Wiregrass United Way.

The event will have inflatables, a car show, a free 360 photo booth, a patriotic stilt walker, a helicopter display, a dunking booth and other attractions, along with food vendors such as Bayou Billy's Sweet Tea, Say It Hot Dogs, Huey's Walking Tacos, Bell Farms Boiled Peanuts, Corn Dog Man, Kona Ice, and more. For a full list of food vendors please visit the National Peanut Festival website.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, folding chairs, and cameras to enjoy the firework show.

On Thursday, June 30, Fort Rucker is having Freedom Fest “Rumble over Rucker” at the Festival fields on post. The event starts at 4 p.m. and will end around 9 p.m., and will feature live music from singer-songwriter country music artist Frank Foster, Hunter Clark, Maneuver Center of Excellence band from Fort Benning, and the Rock Mob.

There will be activities for kids and adults to enjoy, including a car show as well as food vendors and food trucks to provide various festival and traditional food items and refreshment options.

The firework display will begin at 9 p.m., for any additional questions or information please visit the Fort Rucker website.

On Friday, July 1, Bama Slam will host another Fourth of July event, The Great American Weekend. The activities will be held at the Bama Slam location in New Brockton starting at 11 a.m.

The event will have Bama Slam with “Cash in the Mud” on the off-road trails, multiple concerts at the saloon, a party at the waterpark, banana boat rides, vendors, and fireworks and more. This event will last all weekend through July 4. Questions and ticket prices can be found on the Bama Slam website.

On Monday, July 4, Headland will hold its Independence Day parade and celebration beginning at 4 p.m., with fireworks display at Douglas Park at about 8:45 p.m.

This event is free admission with food vendors such as Bobert the Balloon Man, Catering Queens, Say It Hotdogs, Smith Bros Roasted Corn, Raley's Boiled Peanuts and Sno Cones. There will be free balloons and glitter tattoos and giant tractors.

Questions and further information can be found on the Headland City website

Also on Monday, July 4, the City of Ashford will host a Fourth of July Celebration beginning at 2 p.m., with free admission, craft vendors, and a free kids section. There will be live entertainment from Shane Owens and Frank Fletcher. A 9 p.m. fireworks display will close the event.

Theses events are open to the public so anyone can come and enjoy the festivities around the Wiregrass. For any questions or concerns regarding any of these events please visit their websites that are linked above.