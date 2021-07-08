Foxchase friends start neighborhood newspaper

The rules for working at The Foxchase Times are fairly simple.

There are wipes for wiping down the office at the end of day – can’t be too careful during a pandemic. Use your best handwriting. Don’t tell anyone ideas for the newspaper. Don’t lose supplies. Get your work done before you play. If you’re unhappy with your job, don’t complain; rather, talk to a supervisor about it. And if you’re the last one to leave the dollhouse, make sure to turn off the lights and close the door behind you.

If you forget any of the rules, they’re written on two large white boards as a reminder and surrounded by hand-drawn smiley faces.

Ann Louise Huskey, 9, and Caroline Kelly, 10, started their neighborhood newspaper The Foxchase Times a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic kept them home from classes at Houston Academy and away from all of their other activities, the friends decided to do something with their time at home. And while it appears they run a tight ship, all of the rules are really just part of the fun.

“Our favorite part is like getting letters from people because I know me and Caroline both love getting mail,” Ann Louise said.