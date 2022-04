Timothy Allan (Tim) Foxx will receive his Masters of Business Administration from University of Central Florida on May 6. Tim is Magic Kingdom Parade Manager for Disney Parks Live Entertainment, Orlando, where he has worked for 17 years.

Tim became an Eagle Scout in 1999, graduated from Northview High School in Dothan in 2001, and from Alabama State University in 2005.

Tim is the son of George C. Foxx and Tabitha A. Foxx.