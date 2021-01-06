Fred Hamic, former Geneva County probate judge, dies from COVID-19

"He was strong; he was a fighter and he was fighting for the people he loved," Smith said. "And that's what you want in an elected official is the person who loves the people and cares enough to fight for them, and he was a fighter."

According to an obituary notice from Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva, Hamic was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1945 and was raised in Ringold, Georgia. He received a master’s degree in political science and city management from The University of Georgia.

“Fred had many occupations, but the one he was most proud of was serving as Probate Judge of Geneva County,” the obituary stated. “This career gave Judge Hamic the opportunity to fight for his beloved county like the bulldawg he was.”

Hamic is survived by three daughters, one son, three grandchildren, two sisters and a brother-in-law.

Hamic is not the first local official that COVID-19 has claimed. In August, former Hartford mayor and city commissioner Eria Sorrells died after battling the virus. More than 300 Wiregrass residents have died due to COVID-19 since tracking began in March. Locally, well-known residents such as popular tennis coach Clayton Jordan and television fishing show host Red Holland were among those who died in 2020 due to the illness.

As of Wednesday, the Wiregrass had seen a total of 15,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first identified in Alabama in March. In the last 14 days, there have been 3,293 new cases confirmed among residents in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

