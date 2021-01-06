Fred Hamic, former Geneva County probate judge, dies from COVID-19

Former Geneva County probate judge Fred Hamic died early Wednesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
Hamic, 75, served as probate judge and commission chairman in Geneva County for 12 years. Prior to that, he was a county commissioner. He lost his campaign for a third term as probate judge and commission chairman to Toby Seay in 2018.
A visitation will be held Thursday at First Baptist Church of Samson from 5-7 p.m. Graveside services for Hamic are planned for Friday at 2 p.m. at Traveler’s Rest Cemetery in Geneva County.
Former state Sen. Harri Anne Smith said Hamic was tough when it came to working for Geneva County and helped guide projects like the county's economic development park and new jail. The two worked together while Hamic was probate judge and became friends.
"He loved the people of this county," Smith said. "He was at every event. I think his greatest legacy will be his connection to the people. He truly loved the people. He would be at every senior citizen event, every church event, every club event. He didn't just sit there; he participated. If it was a senior citizen dance, he was dancing with them."
Smith said Hamic used social media to maintain a connection with residents. And, she said, Hamic's time as probate judge led to his passion for finding alternatives for those who needed mental health treatment rather than incarceration.
"He was strong; he was a fighter and he was fighting for the people he loved," Smith said. "And that's what you want in an elected official is the person who loves the people and cares enough to fight for them, and he was a fighter."
According to an obituary notice from Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home in Geneva, Hamic was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1945 and was raised in Ringold, Georgia. He received a master’s degree in political science and city management from The University of Georgia.
“Fred had many occupations, but the one he was most proud of was serving as Probate Judge of Geneva County,” the obituary stated. “This career gave Judge Hamic the opportunity to fight for his beloved county like the bulldawg he was.”
Hamic is survived by three daughters, one son, three grandchildren, two sisters and a brother-in-law.
Hamic is not the first local official that COVID-19 has claimed. In August, former Hartford mayor and city commissioner Eria Sorrells died after battling the virus. More than 300 Wiregrass residents have died due to COVID-19 since tracking began in March. Locally, well-known residents such as popular tennis coach Clayton Jordan and television fishing show host Red Holland were among those who died in 2020 due to the illness.
As of Wednesday, the Wiregrass had seen a total of 15,156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first identified in Alabama in March. In the last 14 days, there have been 3,293 new cases confirmed among residents in Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.