Free food pantry distributes groceries in Samson

Dothan City School Board Chairman Mike Schmitz sponsored a free food pantry in Samson on Saturday.

Dothan real estate broker Anita Dawkins helped organize volunteers to distribute groceries to more than 100 people at the Samson Complex.

Dawkins said a lot of blue collar people who work daily are living at almost a poverty level due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When schools aren’t in session, households provide the food that students miss. Dawkins said one family went from providing one meal and snack a day for their four kids to providing three meals and two snacks.

A previous food pantry was held in Slocomb on Jan. 15. The next food pantry giveaway will be at Abbeville Middle School on Saturday, March 13, beginning at 10 a.m.

