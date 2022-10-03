Free health and wellness workshop held Thursday

Dothan Leisure Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health will host the 18th Annual Health & Wellness Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.

This workshop, presented by Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, Wiregrass Foundation, and the Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, will offer health education through speakers, vendors, and demonstrations. This workshop is free to the public.

For more information regarding the workshop, contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700. For more information about other programs and facilities, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow Dothan Leisure Services on Facebook and Instagram.