 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Free health and wellness workshop held Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Free health and wellness workshop held Thursday
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

Dothan Leisure Services and the Alabama Department of Public Health will host the 18th Annual Health & Wellness Workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.

This workshop, presented by Southeast Health, Flowers Hospital, Wiregrass Foundation, and the Mike Schmitz Automotive Group, will offer health education through speakers, vendors, and demonstrations. This workshop is free to the public.

For more information regarding the workshop, contact Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700. For more information about other programs and facilities, visit www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow Dothan Leisure Services on Facebook and Instagram.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County approves hospital tax

County approves hospital tax

Houston County commissioners granted a request from the Houston County Health Care Authority to increase a special hospital tax to the full 4 …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s new humanoid robot he says could ‘transform civilization’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert