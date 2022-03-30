Free journaling workshop, book launch held Saturday

Dr. Erica R. Jones, MD, will hold a book launch and free journaling workshop on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. in downtown Dothan.

An author and physician, Jones is a Dothan native but now lives in Atlanta. She will be promoting her new release "I am Well. All is Well. A Gratitude Journal."

The event will be held at Jus Relax, located at 200 N. St. Andrews St., Suite 2, in downtown Dothan. People are invited to come and network and learn about the benefits of journaling in this free workshop. There will be music, drink and 360 PhotoBooth on site.