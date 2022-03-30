 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Free journaling workshop, book launch held Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Free journaling workshop, book launch held Saturday

Dr. Erica R. Jones, MD, will hold a book launch and free journaling workshop on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. in downtown Dothan.

An author and physician, Jones is a Dothan native but now lives in Atlanta. She will be promoting her new release "I am Well. All is Well. A Gratitude Journal."

The event will be held at Jus Relax, located at 200 N. St. Andrews St., Suite 2, in downtown Dothan. People are invited to come and network and learn about the benefits of journaling in this free workshop. There will be music, drink and 360 PhotoBooth on site.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Northern lights may be visible in the northern US tonight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert