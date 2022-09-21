Free shred event, pet supply drive set for Friday

If you've been trying to figure out how to safely get rid of all your old documents, a free community shred event will be held Friday in Dothan.

Sunset Memorial Park is holding its fourth free Community Shred Event and Pet Supplies Drive on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location at 1700 Barrington Rd. in Dothan.

The event, which offers free document shredding, is open to the public. The event is a partnership between Sunset and Assured Data Destruction, a division of Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center (WRC). Assured Data Destruction will collect documents in the Sunset parking lot. Items will then be transported to WRC where they will be safely and securely shredded and recycled.

During the event, Sunset will collect pet food and other pet-related supplies, as well as monetary donations for the Dothan Animal Shelter. Items like food, toys and treats are welcome.

For organizers, the event is intended to raise awareness about identity theft and emphasize the importance of safely disposing of sensitive documents.

"Unfortunately, identity theft is a real concern for folks in our community," Sunset Memorial Park owner Robert Byrd said. "Scammers have gotten really smart, so it’s important to go one step further than just throwing old documents in the trash... A bonus to this event is it helps promote recycling as well. Environmental sustainability is important to us."

Items residents can bring for destruction include:

- Canceled checks

- ATM and credit card receipts

- Old credit cards and credit card offers

- Utility, cable and cell phone bills (1+ years)

- Bank statements (1+ years)

- Medical records and bills (1+ years)

- Pay stubs (1+ years)

- Tax records and receipts (7+ years)

Visit sunsetmemorialpark.com, their Facebook page www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialpark, or call 334-983-6604 for more information.