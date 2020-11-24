Free Thanksgiving meals offered around the Wiregrass

- Dothan Rescue Mission, 216 E. Crawford St., Thanksgiving Day, 12-1 p.m. Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal can walk in for a plate. To help, call 334-794-4637.

- Living Hope Community Outreach Center, 309 N. Lena St., Thanksgiving Day, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or while supplies last. A single, complete Thanksgiving dinner to go. First come, first served. Must be present and sign in to receive one dinner per person. For details, call 334-671-2376.

- Love in Action International Ministries, 279 W. Main St., Thanksgiving Day, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Providing a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless. Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal can walk in for a plate to take with them. (Due to COVID restrictions, meals cannot be eaten at location). To help, call 334-494-4995.

- Moma Tina’s, 605 N. Alice St. A meal will be provided on Thanksgiving Day at the Soup Kitchen from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Starting at noon, the group will take the ministry to the streets. (Not taking requests for home delivery - those slots are filled). Volunteers needed to prepare and deliver meals. Call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 for details. Donations of turkeys and hams, to-go plates, plastic utensils, desserts and side dishes also needed.

Enterprise