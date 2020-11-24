Free Thanksgiving meals offered around the Wiregrass

While Wiregrass residents rush around shopping for last-minute ingredients for their Thanksgiving Day meal, there are those who need a little help this year.
As always, organizations and businesses throughout the Wiregrass are reaching out to help. Wiregrass 2-1-1 has been compiling a list of local places to get a free Thanksgiving meal.
Daleville
- Chopper’s Ol’ School BBQ, 224 Donnell Blvd. Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Along with eat-in dining and take-out, there will be drop-off points available at Fort Rucker, Enterprise, Level Plains, and Ozark at noon and 2 p.m. To pick up at one of these locations, call the restaurant at 334-447-8049.
- Cleedie B's Family Restaurant, 671 Daleville Ave., Thanksgiving Day, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dothan
- Porter Square Mall, 1000 W. Main St., Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Plated drive-thru meals sponsored by New Beginnings Ministries and Wiregrass Church. Feeding 1,000 for Thanksgiving. Driver can let volunteers know how many plates are needed; no need to have everyone in the car.
- The Harbor, 320 N. Foster St. To-go meals on Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Come to the front door for meals. For more information, call 334-790-4031.
- Dothan Rescue Mission, 216 E. Crawford St., Thanksgiving Day, 12-1 p.m. Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal can walk in for a plate. To help, call 334-794-4637.
- Living Hope Community Outreach Center, 309 N. Lena St., Thanksgiving Day, 10:30-11:30 a.m. or while supplies last. A single, complete Thanksgiving dinner to go. First come, first served. Must be present and sign in to receive one dinner per person. For details, call 334-671-2376.
- Love in Action International Ministries, 279 W. Main St., Thanksgiving Day, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Providing a Thanksgiving meal to the homeless. Those in need of a Thanksgiving meal can walk in for a plate to take with them. (Due to COVID restrictions, meals cannot be eaten at location). To help, call 334-494-4995.
- Moma Tina’s, 605 N. Alice St. A meal will be provided on Thanksgiving Day at the Soup Kitchen from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Starting at noon, the group will take the ministry to the streets. (Not taking requests for home delivery - those slots are filled). Volunteers needed to prepare and deliver meals. Call 334-714-3482 or 334-699-6886 for details. Donations of turkeys and hams, to-go plates, plastic utensils, desserts and side dishes also needed.
Enterprise
- Christian Mission Center, 231 Geneva Highway. Thanksgiving Day, 12-2 p.m. Drive-thru only meals. One meal per person for those in need of a Thanksgiving meal. Call 334-393-2607 for donation needs.
- The Craft Bar & Grill, 1024 Boll Weevil Circle. Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Volunteers needed. Dine-in or to-go. Call 334-475-4055.
