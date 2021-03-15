Free vehicle inspections for single parents, elderly

Adventist Community Services (ACS), a non-profit organization of the Dothan Seventh-day Adventist Church, is hosting its annual Vehicle Safety Inspections from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 28.

The first 100 single mothers and elderly to register by March 15 will receive a free inspection at the Dothan Seventh-day Advent Church located on 147 Picard Street.

The components that will be inspected are break and headlights, 4-way, windshield wiper blades, belts, hoses,and mirrors. Fluids like engine oil, coolant, power steering, brake fluid, and washer fluid will be checked, along with tire pressure.

To register, call Rosalind James, ACS director at (334) 618-3421.

ACS asks that all participants follow COVID guidelines by wearing masks and remaining in their vehicles. Gift bags will be given to all participants.

