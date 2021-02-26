 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Freewheeling at Dothan's Westgate Park
0 comments
alert featured

Freewheeling at Dothan's Westgate Park

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BMX riders from across the country descended on Dothan’s Westgate Park Friday as practice started for this weekend’s Circle City BMX Nationals.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Riders of all age groups, including some professionals such as Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields of Las Vegas and silver medalist Alise Post of St. Cloud, Minn., will be competing.

Saturday’s events start at 8 a.m. There is a parking fee of $10 per day, which is the only charge for spectators to watch the action.

There will be bike vendors and food vendors set up, and COVID-19 protocols should be followed, including facemasks and social distancing.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney zoo unveils first baby koala in a year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert