Freewheeling at Dothan's Westgate Park

BMX riders from across the country descended on Dothan’s Westgate Park Friday as practice started for this weekend’s Circle City BMX Nationals.

Riders of all age groups, including some professionals such as Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields of Las Vegas and silver medalist Alise Post of St. Cloud, Minn., will be competing.

Saturday’s events start at 8 a.m. There is a parking fee of $10 per day, which is the only charge for spectators to watch the action.

There will be bike vendors and food vendors set up, and COVID-19 protocols should be followed, including facemasks and social distancing.