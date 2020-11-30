Freeze warning issued for most of the Wiregrass starting Monday night

The coldest temperatures of the 2020 fall season are coming to the Wiregrass Monday and Tuesday nights, the National Weather Service predicts as it issued a freeze warning for much of south Alabama.

Freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Precautions to keep outdoor pets and livestock should also be taken.

After weeks of mild November weather, forecasters believe temperatures could fall to 30 degrees (Farhenheit) on Monday and remain below freezing until Tuesday morning in the Wiregrass. Parts of North Alabama could see some snow flurries. The freezing temperatures are expected through Tuesday night, and Wednesday night low is just above freezing.

Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency posted online that the freeze warning would likely be required for Tuesday night with an anticipated low of 29 degrees with the threat of sub-freezing temperatures remaining until Wednesday morning.

“A strong cold front is currently pushing through the area early this morning,” the Dothan-Houston County EMA said Monday morning. “Breezy winds will continue to push much colder air over the region with temperatures falling throughout most of the day today.”

