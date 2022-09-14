Friends of the Dothan-Houston County Library want your old books

Wanted: Your old suspense novels, children’s books, dictionaries and encyclopedias, books on religion, how-to books, cookbooks, and even textbooks.

Did you write in margins? That’s Ok. Some people love books with handwritten notes, called marginalia, in them.

“Do not throw books away; let us decide what needs to be thrown away,” Everlie Bolton of the Friends of the Library said.

They’ll even take your unwanted DVDs, CDs and vinyl albums.

The Friends of the Library of the Dothan-Houston County Library System will hold its Big Fall Book Sale in October. First, however, the group needs more book donations.

Bolton said that as of the end of August, the organization had collected 120 boxes of fiction and 77 boxes of non-fiction books. It’s a lot of books, but Bolton said the donations are actually down from where they normally would be at.

“That is significantly less,” Bolton said.

There are several contributing factors. The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the large book sales for a while, and the Friends of the Library began having ongoing mini-book sales at the downtown main library, the Westgate branch and the Ashford branch. Those mini-sales were so popular the Friends of the Library kept doing them and now earn more than $1,000 a month from those ongoing mini-sales.

Also, in the last few years, there have been large single donations of books, such as a school library updating its catalogue.

“This time, that source has not revealed itself yet, and it might be out there,” Bolton said. “There might be another school that’s in transition or some other kind of library that’s in transition… and maybe they just didn’t know that donating them to the Dothan-Houston County Library or the Friends of the Library was an option.”

Book donations can be made to any library branch during regular business hours. If there’s a large collection, Bolton said donors can contact the Friends of the Library at friends@dhcls.org or by calling 334-796-1594.

Partnering with Dothan Leisure Services, the Friends of Library will hold the fall sale inside Westgate Park’s recreation center gym, providing a larger indoor space than the organization has had in the past.

The fall sale in October will be held Oct. 20-29 with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. (new members can join at the door for $5). The regular sale will be Oct. 21-29 with weekday hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday hours 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and Sunday hours 2-6 p.m.

Hardback books will be $2, paperbacks will be $1, and children’s books will be 50 cents. Attendees will also be able to fill a bag for $20. Vintage books and sets will be individually priced.

Clearance days begin Oct. 26 with books marked half price Oct. 26-27 and the marked down to 25 cents on Oct. 28-29 and free on Oct. 30.

A lot of volunteer hours go into preparing for the large book sales. The Friends of the Library actually rents a storage unit in Dothan to keep books as they are packed up and organized for sale. In some cases, boxes are organized by genre or may contain books by a single author such as John Grisham, Clive Cussler, Sandra Brown or Maeve Binchy.

Money raised from the book sales goes back into the Dothan-Houston County Library System to help cover programs and needs that may not necessarily be included in the library system’s regular budget – large print books, a Bright Key Program with Dothan City Schools, Wi-Fi upgrades. In January, the Friends of the Library gave $42,000 to the library system.

Bolton said even the clearance and free days have an impact by giving books an opportunity to make someone happy.

“Our goal is to kind of give these books another life, whatever that looks like,” she said.