Friends of the Library donates $25,000

The Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library were thrilled to donate $25,000 to the Dothan Houston County Library System for specific library needs and requests.

This donation was made possible by book sales and Friend of the Library membership donations.

The money will fully or partially fund new books, e-books, audiobooks, gutters and downspouts, carts, signage, shelving, Tumblebooks, the new seed library, fencing, library cards, homebound supplies, carts, video games and more.

Pictured are Friends of the Library board members and staff (Terah Harris, Suzan Knight, Jessica Gautney, Elaine Helms, Chris Warren, Diane Howse, Kristen Langford, Lynn Laseter, Armeto Reynolds, Lavonda Gosselin, Adra Franklin and Gayle March). Not shown are: Everlie Bolton, Adrianne Hayes, Charlotte Douglas, Jean Woodham, Brenda Lindstrom, Donna Amick and Elizabeth Sconyers).

Mini Book Sales are currently ongoing at the Main, Westgate and Ashford libraries. To join or renew a Friends of the Library membership, fill out a brochure at any library or go to https://www.dhcls.org/involvement/friends-of-the-library/.