Readers hoping to re-stock their to-be-read stacks at bargain prices will find treasures at the Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System’s Big Book Sale at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym through Sunday.

“The Big Book Sale is a great community event and fun for the whole family,” Everlie Bolton, Friends of the Library president, said. “It’s a way to bring people together, a way to celebrate literacy and reading, and a way to support all the great things that our library does for our community.”

The sale has been underway at 501 Recreation Rd. since last weekend.

New and slightly used fiction and nonfiction books about an array of subjects will be on sale during the event. Hardback books are $2 each and paperbacks are $1 a piece. Children’s books are 50 cents and vintage books, vinyl records, and any special items will be individually priced, however prices will be reduced in the final days of the event.

DVDs and CDs will also be available for purchase. Customers can also buy a large bag of books for $20.

The event is open to the public through Aug. 27. The sale is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Sunday. All items will be half price on Wednesday and Thursday, 25 cents on the Friday and Saturday, and whatever is left on Sunday will be free.

Anyone is welcomed to join the Friends of the Library at the door for a $5 fee.

All proceeds from the sale will support the Dothan Houston County Library System.

For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Friends of the Library at friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.