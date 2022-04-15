Friends of the Library holds book sale

If you like getting good deals on books or enjoy perusing large collections of vinyl records, the upcoming Dothan-Houston County Friends of the Library book sale will have some of both.

The Friends of the Library will host its book sale April 21-30 on the outdoor patios of Dothan’s Westgate library, located at 535 Recreation Road next to Westgate Park’s recreation center.

Proceeds from the sale support the Dothan-Houston County Library System.

“Every dollar that we make essentially goes directly back to the library,” Everlie Bolton, a member of the Friends of the Library, said. “And the Friends do not give money that goes into a black hole; we donate for very specific things.”

Bolton said each fall, the library director and staff generate a wish list of things they would like but cannot necessarily fit into their regular budget – items like ebooks, paperbacks, nonfiction books, or even to have gutters and downspouts installed on a library building. From that priority wish list, the Friends of the Library selects projects to fund.

In January, the Friends of the Library – which also serves to support the library system through advocacy and volunteerism – presented the system with a check for $42,000. The money was earned from both membership fees and book sales.

“That $42,000 was not from large, you know, four large $10,000 donations,” Bolton said. “That was 50 cents, $1, and $2 books at a time. These book sales are important and they generate a lot of money.”

The first day of the sale, April 21, is set aside as a preview sale for Friends of the Library members. From 4-6 p.m., members get first pick from the books that filled roughly 600 boxes. Anyone can join the Friends of the Library at the door with a minimum $5 membership.

The sale is open to the public April 22-30 during regular library hours of 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

The sale will include new and gently used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books and vinyl records are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and some non-book items are also available. For $20, customers can stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books.

“We have some of everything,” Bolton said.

This year’s sale features a collection of more than 800 vinyl records donated to the Friends of the Library by a single collector. The records are mostly rock ‘n’ roll music from the 1960s and 1970s.

“He trusted that the library would find a good home for them, and that’s what we’re doing,” Bolton said. “Each record is individually priced, and they’re organized and they’re alphabetized.”

Also, for those who love vintage cookbooks, the sale will include a book raffle for “Down Home in High Style,” a Dothan cookbook first published in 1980 by the Houston Academy Library Committee and featuring cover art by Ozark’s Jack DeLoney. Raffle tickets will be $5 each during the sale and the drawing will be on the last day.

All items will be half price on April 27 and 28 before dropping to 25 cents each on April 29 and 30. All remaining items will be free from May 2 until they are gone.

The discounts are designed to literally get rid of all the books, Bolton said. The Friends of the Library starts fresh for each sale, gathering books through donations as well as books being retired from the library system’s collection. The group also hosts ongoing “mini” book sales at the main library in downtown Dothan as well as at the Ashford and Westgate branches.

Donated books are first evaluated for inclusion in the library system’s collection. If that usage is not chosen, then books may go to one of two Little Free Libraries or to library collections at the Houston County Jail, the Youth Diversion Center or Community Corrections. Any books leftover go into the book sales.

For more information, contact friends@dhcls.org or call 334-796-1594.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

