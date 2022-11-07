 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friends of the Library host most successful book sale ever

Friends of the Library members look for books during a preview sale inside the Westgate Recreation Center gym on Thursday, Oct. 20. The recent sale was the most successful hosted by the group.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

The Friends of the Library recently wrapped up their Big Fall Book Sale, raising $15,000 over the course of 10 days – the most the group has ever raised during the event.

The funds raised will support a number of initiatives and projects, with requests from staff of the Dothan-Houston County Library System to be evaluated by the Friends of the Library and approved in January 2023. According to a news release, 81 volunteers contributed over 500 hours along with a partnership with Dothan Leisure Services to make the event the most successful sale in the history of the Friends of the Library.

"I'm so proud of the Friends and so thankful for the people who donated books, who shopped the sale, who volunteered, and everyone throughout the community who helped make this possible," said Everlie Bolton, president of the Friends of the Library. "These funds will go a long way to support our local library and to provide for those things that might not otherwise be included in the library's budget, which only helps magnify our library's positive impact."

For more information about the Friends of the Library, including information about who the Friends are, what they do, and how to join, visit dhcls.org/friends.

