Friends of the Dothan Houston County Library System will host a Big Book Sale Aug. 17-27 at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym, located at 501 Recreation Rd. in Dothan.

"The Big Book Sale is a great community event and fun for the whole family," Everlie Bolton, Friends of the Library president, said in a press release. "It's a way to bring people together, a way to celebrate literacy and reading, and a way to support all the great things that our library does for our community."

New and slightly used fiction and nonfiction books about an array of subjects will be on sale during the event. Hardback books are $2 each and paperbacks are $1 a piece. Children’s books are 50 cents and vintage books, vinyl records, and any special items will be individually priced.

DVDs and CDs will also be available for purchase. Customers can also buy a large bag of books for $20.

The event is open to the public Aug. 18-27. The sale is from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Sunday. All items will be half price on the 23rd and 24th, 25 cents on the 25th and 26th, and whatever is left will be free on the 27th.

On Aug. 17, the sale will only be open to current Friends of the Library members. Anyone is welcomed to join the organization at the door for a $5 fee.

All proceeds from the sale will support the Dothan Houston County Library System.

For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact Friends of the Library at friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.