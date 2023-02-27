The Friends of the Library will host the Big Book Sale April 13-23 at the Westgate Recreation Center Gym inDothan, AL 36303).

Current Friends of the Library members are invited to attend a preview sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Anyone is welcome to join the Friends of the Library at the door with a minimum $5 membership. You may also join at any library or at dhcls.org/friends.

The sale is open to the public April 14 through 23. Sale hours are weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

The sale will include new and gently used fiction and nonfiction books on a variety of subjects. Hardback books are $2 each and paperback books are $1 each. All children's books are 50 cents each. Vintage books, vinyl records, and some special items are individually priced. DVDs, CDs, and various non-book items are also available. Customers can also stuff a provided large brown grocery sack full of books for $20. All items will be half price on April 19 and 20. All items will be 25 cents each on April 21 and 22. All remaining items will be free on April 23.

"The Big Book Sale is a great community event and fun for the whole family," says Friends of the Library President Everlie Bolton. "It's a way to bring people together, a way to celebrate literacy and reading, and a way to support all the great things that our library does for our community."

All proceeds from the sale help support the Dothan Houston County Library System.

For more information or to volunteer at the sale, contact friends@dhcls.org or 334-796-1594.