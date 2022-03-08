Frigid weekend temps to follow heavy rainfall in the Wiregrass

A few days of heavy rain and possible storms are expected to usher in a brief period of freezing temperatures to the Wiregrass by this weekend.

Chris Judah, director of the Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency, said Tuesday the rain could pose the greatest risk in the area as roads can get rained out or become slick. The National Weather Service predicts that parts of the Wiregrass could see three to five inches of rain between Wednesday and Friday.

“Be very careful on the roadways,” Judah advised. “If you can’t see across a puddle, don’t drive through it. You don’t know what’s in or what may have been washed away underneath it.”

The rain is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and last until sometime Friday, according to forecast.

Likely starting on Friday, temperatures are expected to begin dropping and could freeze in the early morning hours on Saturday. After clocks spring forward overnight on Sunday, temperatures are expected to start rising again as the week progresses and the return to spring-like weather.