From frontlines to ventilator to recovery: Dothan respiratory therapist battles COVID-19

Serrell and Takiesha didn’t even have a chance to speak first. In the 10 minutes it took Takiesha to get to the hospital, Serrell had already been intubated.

“It was very scary, but I just tried to maintain and tried to be strong for our family and kids during that time,” Takiesha said.

At Southeast Health, Serrell was surrounded by nurses, doctors and therapists who knew him. Some had worked alongside him since 2002. As his body’s organs began to fail, his friends and co-workers were his caretakers. His chances of recovery were not good and Takiesha was allowed to visit him in early August.

She prayed over her husband and told him to fight. The next day, his oxygen levels began to improve. Each new day, he needed less and less oxygen.

In Alabama, there have been 18,342 healthcare workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in the year since a pandemic was declared.

Serrell Taylor was on a ventilator for 29 days. In all, he spent six weeks in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, another 17 days in long-term care and one week in rehab. It took weeks after he came off the ventilator for Serrell to really grasp what had happened to him.

“Even after they extubated me I do not have too many memories of that,” Serrell said.