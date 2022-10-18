Frosty temps and red flag fire danger blanketing the Wiregrass

If you’ve already decorated for Halloween, you might literally find frost on the pumpkin Wednesday morning.

A cold front moving through the Wiregrass is expected to bring much colder temperatures than the area has experienced thus far this autumn.

Wednesday morning is expected to bring lows in the low 40s, and by Thursday morning, the low will be in the mid-30s, with highs in the mid-60s both days.

Of greater concern is the National Weather Service’s Red Flag Warning – denoting the highest fire danger – that accompanies those lower temperatures.

Gusty winds, low humidity, and dry brush create tinderbox conditions in southeast Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

Winds are expected to increase with gusts of 20 mph to 30 mph possible, and humidity should drop as low as 20 percent, creating dangerous conditions for the spread of fire considering the lack of rain dropped by recent fronts.

With regard to temperatures, residents should take the usual cold weather precautions, looking out for pets and elderly friends and relatives to ensure they’re prepared for the drastic change in temperature.

Residents should also be mindful of the potential for fire, and refrain from burning leaves or trash, or creating other unnecessary of unintended conflagration.