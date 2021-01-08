Fugitive from Malone taken into custody

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have taken a fugitive from Malone into custody at a local motel.

A press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Kirk Lamar Oliver, 35, was captured without incident at the motel near the I-10/Highway 71 interchange.

At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, members of the patrol division of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force developed intelligence regarding the whereabouts of Oliver, who faces a charge of aggravated stalking.

Information received placed Oliver in the motel. Surveillance was established, and once confirmation was made that Oliver was present in the room, contact was made and he was taken into custody.

Oliver was lodged in the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

“Sheriff Donnie Edenfield would like to extend his sincere gratitude to those who participated locally, along with the U.S. Marshal Task Force and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in bringing this fugitive to justice,” the release said.