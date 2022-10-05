Fugitive wanted in double murder arrested; woman charged with hindering prosecution

One of two remaining suspects in a two-state double murder has been apprehended.

Davante Laquae Williams, 32, of Dothan was taken into custody in the early-morning hours Tuesday. U.S. Marshals, assisted by the Dothan Police Department, responded to a residence in the 700 block of Third Avenue in Dothan, according to information released by the Dothan Police Department.

Williams is the fourth suspect arrested in a double murder investigation that began in July. He was charged with capital murder, kidnapping first degree, and abuse of a corpse. He has no bond.

At the same time police apprehended Williams, 33-year-old Cherral Willis of Dothan was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution first degree for assisting Williams with avoiding arrest. Her bond was set at $15,000. Willis is the third person charged by Dothan police for helping Williams.

Police are still searching for a fifth suspect in the double murder — MacAuthur Mike Hawkins. He is wanted for one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.

Spurred by a July 11 missing persons report for Damien Bell and Shauna Terry, Dothan police and the Holmes County Sheriff's Department began working a double murder investigation. Two bodies were found in Holmes County, Florida, in late July, and investigators identified five individuals as suspects.

Of the five suspects, Dothan police first arrested Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay on July 28 and charged her with one count of murder. About a week later, police apprehended and charged David Allen Bastian, 37, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse. Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, was taken into custody a few days after Bastian and charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and kidnapping first degree.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacAuthur Mike Hawkins is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.