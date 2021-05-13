Fully-vaccinated can forgo masks indoors; state expands vaccine eligibility

Hours after Alabama expanded its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include those as young as 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without masks or physically distancing – whether indoor or outdoor.

Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the eligibility expansion to those 12 and older, effective immediately.

“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear,” Ivey said in a statement. “We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions. The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”

While the Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only available to individuals 18 and older.

The expansion means more than 4 million individuals in Alabama are eligible to receive a vaccine. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.