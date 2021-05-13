Fully-vaccinated can forgo masks indoors; state expands vaccine eligibility

Hours after Alabama expanded its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to include those as young as 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without masks or physically distancing – whether indoor or outdoor.
Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the eligibility expansion to those 12 and older, effective immediately.
“This is great and welcome news that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will now be available for Alabamians 12 and up, offering another option for families in our state as we get back into full gear,” Ivey said in a statement. “We have seen good success so far with these safe and effective vaccines, and I encourage parents and children to consult with your pediatrician if you have any questions. The vaccine is our ticket back to normal, and I continue to feel optimistic and hopeful in the positive direction we are moving in as a state.”
While the Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals age 12 and up, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only available to individuals 18 and older.
The expansion means more than 4 million individuals in Alabama are eligible to receive a vaccine. Currently, the state receives approximately 135,000 first doses each week.
There were 391 cases of COVID-19 reported as of May 7 among Alabama’s public school systems and more than 3,000 cases reported around the state in the last 14 days (although 306 of those were part of backlog dating back to September), according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard. As of Thursday, there were 355 people hospitalized in Alabama due to COVID-19.
The CDC’s updated guidelines state that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where it is required by federal, state, or local governments or even local businesses and workplaces. Masks are still recommended, however, for anyone within correctional facilities or homeless shelters. The CDC recommends people with compromised immune systems discuss what protective measures to take with their doctor.
The CDC also relaxed requirements on testing and self-quarantine before and after domestic and international travel as well as following a known exposure if the fully vaccinated person is not showing symptoms.
In Alabama, nearly 1.6 million people have received one or more doses of vaccine and nearly 1.3 million people have completed a vaccine series.
The vaccines are free; however, providers can submit the administration costs on insurance for patients who are covered.
The Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center and the Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic will hold a vaccine clinic on June 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. specifically for young adults ages 18 to 24. Those who participate will receive the Moderna vaccine and will need to submit a form to Hawk-Houston by May 26 in order to schedule an appointment and complete a consent form. While the clinic will be held at Dothan Pediatric at 5565 Montgomery Highway, transportation will be provided by Hawk-Houston for those who need it. Call 334-792-4618 or 334-803-1240 for information.
Southeast Health announced Wednesday that it will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12 starting May 18. The hospital’s vaccine clinic, located on the second floor of the Doctors Building, is open Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. Patients may self-schedule online at https://www.southeasthealth.org/covid19vaccine/ or walk-in during clinic hours.
And, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is offering grocery coupons to those who receive COVID-19 vaccines at in-store pharmacies. Both customers and store associates can now receive coupons off Southeastern Grocers products – $5 for the first dose and $10 for the second dose or $10 for the one-dose J&J vaccine. The company is making the same deal available at its other chains, Harveys Supermarkets and Fresco y Mas.
Visit vaccines.gov to search Alabama vaccine providers by vaccine brand offered.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.