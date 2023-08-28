Several improvements are coming to the Dothan Regional Airport.

“We want to continue to be successful,” Adam Hartzog, the airport’s director, said. “We want to make it known to the community that we’re not sitting idle; we’re trying to grow.”

During a regular meeting of the Houston County Commission on Monday, Hartzog met with commissioners to provide an update on what has been going on at the airport and to highlight plans for the facility.

Located at 800 Airport Drive in Dale County, the airport is operated by the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority and serves southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle.

“Even though we are in Dale County, we want to have a strong relationship with the entire Wiregrass area,” Hartzog said. “We always felt we’ve worked great with our partners in Houston County, and we want to make sure you know we’re here for you.”

Over the last year, around $400,000 has been invested into T-Hanger development and rehab, so general aviation pilots will continue using the airport. Hartzog said two new hangars, totaling about 35,000 square feet, will also be constructed and used for corporate activity.

“That gave them a better facility to keep their airplanes,” Hartzog said. “It has helped to continue growing that pilot community in the Wiregrass area.”

Plans for the immediate future include investing over $21 million to be used for upgrading LED lighting and a runway repaving and drainage project.

Outside of infrastructure plans, the airport announced a new Delta schedule, which will allow travelers to make smoother connections.

“We’re going back to our 6:55 a.m. departure in the morning,” Hartzog said. “Then we’ll have a mid-afternoon arrival and departure and then a 9 p.m. arrival at night. This is huge for our customers because now when you go to the West Coast, you can connect back into Dothan on the same day. We’re hoping with this new schedule, people will be connected to the mainline system.”

Hartzog said an economic impact study showed that the Dothan Regional Airport has a major impact on the local economy.

“We provide $96 million in economic impact in the state, with a $20 million payroll for our local area,” Hartzog said.

Houston County Commission chairman Brandon Shoupe praised Hartzog and his team for the job they’ve been doing.

“You and your team are doing a great job,” Shoupe said. “I know you’ve been aggressively trying to get that schedule changed, including coordinating the additional fight. My family and I are flying out of Dothan in March and look forward to it.”

In other action Monday, the county commission:

— Reappointed Lori Wilcoxon and Matt Parker to the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission

— Awarded a bid for the purchase of two vehicles for the Revenue/Reappraisal Dept. to the lowest bidder meeting specs and approved accompanying budget amendment.

— Approved budget amendment for Opioid Settlement.

— Approved budget amendment for Juvenile Services due to increase in cost of services provided.

— Approved contract for the construction of the Homeland Security Warehouse Building to the lowest bidder meeting specs.

— Approved resolution for Storm Water Grant.

— Approved a request to sell an IBM 3995 Optical Storage Library, IBM 6500 Printer, and a Shredder on GovDeals.