G.W. Long High School breaks ground for $3 million ag-science, gym expansion project

SKIPPERVILLE — Steady rainfall didn’t dampen the spirits of the city, school and community leaders attending the ground breaking for a $3 million ag-science building and gymnasium expansion on the campus of G.W. Long High School here Thursday.

“This marks the beginning of something that has been a long time coming,” said Principal Daniel Barrentine. “This marks a new beginning.”

Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker agreed. The project consists of a state-of-the-art ag-science building and the renovation and expansion of the high school gym. The new facility is being built between the existing FFA building and gym to minimize student displacement during the construction, Baker said. Once the new building is complete, the old ag building will be demolished.

The ag facility will be built around a state-of-the-art precision cutter. “A lot of industry in the Wiregrass uses these cutters so a student can leave LHS and go right into the workforce at a high rate of pay because they will already have that skill,” Baker said.

The gym project includes removing an entire wall to expand the existing facility and the addition of a new floor, ceiling and 100 spectator seats. “The gym expansion is huge for our athletics program but it also huge for our community because in rural communities, the school is the hub of all activities,” Baker said. “This renovation will allow community events with adequate seating for everyone.”

LHS FFA Instructor Bill Enfinger said there are currently 150 FFA members in the program. “This new building will have a great impact on our shop and welding programs,” he said.

“This new ag shop will provide even more opportunities for students,” said LHS FFA Officer Hayden Stell, who also holds a state level FFA office. “Participating in FFA programs has really gotten me out of my comfort zone and really pushed me,” he said. “It taught me that I could go from sitting in the back of the classroom to being on the state FFA stage.”

Crediting the board of education for “support and vision,” Baker said the “$3 million investment in our children” is expected to take between six and nine months but is dependent upon on supply chain issues. “The supply chain issue is very real,” Baker said. “We’re finishing a project at South Dale Middle School that took longer than expected because of the supply chain. We are also behind finishing the Bridge Academy Career-Tech Center in Ozark because of the supply chain issue.

“But it’s important that we get started,” Baker said. “Because if you don’t get started, you don’t finish.”