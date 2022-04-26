Gala of the Royal Horses at National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on Saturday

Gala of the Royal Horses will step into the arena at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The show features the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and majestic Arabian breeds, as well as the recently added Quarter horse. The Dothan event at the fairgrounds, located on U.S. 231 South, will begin at 3 p.m.

Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, riding master René Gasser has recreated a show for this tour featuring some of the most celebrated horses in history, favored for centuries by royalty and equestrian riders. The show is designed to celebrate the tradition, athleticism and grace of these creatures.

For the last 12 years, Gasser had been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, which include “Lipizzaners With the Stars,” “Equestra” and “The Horseman from Snowy River.”

Gala of The Royal Horses incorporates the maneuvers these horses are capable of including those once used on the battlefield and now known as “The Airs Above the Ground,” the “Art of Garrocha” as well as “Roman Riding” with Gigi Gasser standing atop a pair of horses – one foot on each horse.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for seniors age 60 and older, and $15 for children ages 4 to 12. There are limited VIP seats available for $50 each for adults (no discounts included) and $25 for children ages 4-12. VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.etix.com. For more information, call 361-332-6305. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour prior to event day of show.

The learn more, visit www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com.