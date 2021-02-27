Gaming Proposal: Center Stage’s inclusion possible economic boon for southeast Alabama

“If a piece of legislation legalizes and expands what’s going on across the state, we think this location from an economic perspective should be included because of its geographic advantage,” Culver said. “It would draw visitors from Georgia and Florida and could be an economic boon for the state of Alabama.”

Although Big Creek is considered a smaller operator compared to others included in the current package, it is essentially a turn-key operation that could quickly expand its offerings with minimal improvements, Lee said.

An economic impact study showed the facility is poised to grow its size and operation with more games and could add 1,200 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs over a five-year span. Omitting the Wiregrass from the legislation will cost Houston County between $3-5 million in additional tax revenue each year, Lee said, according to economic projections from feasibility studies.

State Sen. Donnie Chesteen from Geneva shares concerns about Houston County’s exclusion and said the bill would be “hard to support” if Crossing at Big Creek is not a named site in the final version.

Prior to the legislative session resuming, Chesteen said he asked Marsh on two different occasions to include Houston County in the bill.