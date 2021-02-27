Gaming Proposal: Center Stage’s inclusion possible economic boon for southeast Alabama

When the Crossing at Big Creek was created a decade ago, it was built with a larger vision in mind.
Primarily, Big Creek hinges on entertainment and hospitability with its titular amenity being the Center Stage Bingo Pavilion. There is also an indoor concert hall, outdoor amphitheater, hotel, and RV park on the property located south of Dothan on U.S. 231.
“There were plans to expand, but all of that went south a little bit,” President Melody Lee said. “There’s a lot we could do here in southeast Alabama to grow everything that we offer out there.”
Being included in a gambling package introduced in the state Senate could be the catalyst to re-energize and expand the operation at Big Creek.
Currently, however, the site is one of the existing gaming facilities left out of Sen. Del Marsh’s initial gaming proposal that would establish a state lottery and five casinos – one at four existing dog tracks and a fifth site in north Alabama that would be run by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, which already operates gaming facilities in Atmore, Wetumpka and Montgomery.
Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said it would be beneficial to the state and to local residents for Big Creek to be included in the bill.
“If a piece of legislation legalizes and expands what’s going on across the state, we think this location from an economic perspective should be included because of its geographic advantage,” Culver said. “It would draw visitors from Georgia and Florida and could be an economic boon for the state of Alabama.”
Although Big Creek is considered a smaller operator compared to others included in the current package, it is essentially a turn-key operation that could quickly expand its offerings with minimal improvements, Lee said.
An economic impact study showed the facility is poised to grow its size and operation with more games and could add 1,200 direct jobs and 5,000 indirect jobs over a five-year span. Omitting the Wiregrass from the legislation will cost Houston County between $3-5 million in additional tax revenue each year, Lee said, according to economic projections from feasibility studies.
State Sen. Donnie Chesteen from Geneva shares concerns about Houston County’s exclusion and said the bill would be “hard to support” if Crossing at Big Creek is not a named site in the final version.
Prior to the legislative session resuming, Chesteen said he asked Marsh on two different occasions to include Houston County in the bill.
“There’s a lot of moving parts going on in this and I think the key here is to try to get a piece of legislation before the body that we can try to pass, and right now, it’s not there,” Chesteen said on Thursday.
Marsh said that two additional gaming sites are being considered in southeast and north Alabama so that every congressional district is included in the package.
The Senate froze further debate on the gaming proposal while Marsh told reporters he planned to work on the enabling legislation and the constitutional amendment over the next two weeks before seeking a vote.
Chesteen said he and his colleagues believe that some language in the enabling legislation that establishes the Alabama Gaming Commission to oversee casinos and regulates the Alabama Education Lottery Corporation does not need to be in the constitutional amendment. He also added that he would prefer to allow Alabamians to vote on a straight lottery bill, rather than a gaming and lottery gambling package.
The Senate is expected to reconvene in a week or so to review the changes and possibly vote on the legislation. Marsh’s proposal would have to be approved by a three-fifths majority in each chamber of the Alabama Legislature and then a majority of voters in a statewide vote.
State Rep. Paul Lee of Houston County said he does not feel it’s appropriate to comment on the current proposal while details are still being worked out.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.