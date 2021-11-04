Gann speaks to Master Gardeners

Charles Gann, a Master Gardener with the Claybank Master Gardener's Association, spoke to members of the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association about "Vermiculture", which is the use of earthworms to convert organic waste into fertilizer.

Earthworms are terrestrial invertebrate animals and the red wiggler can have up to 95 segments in its body. Worms are susceptible to dying if their skin dries out; they are light sensitive and exposure to light can cause paralysis within one hour; they are hermaphroditic as they have both male and female organs and the longest worm on record, discovered in South Africa, was 21 feet long.

Each attendee was given a container with three earthworms in it so they could start their own worm bed or place them in an area that would benefit from the worm’s soil amendment.

Gann said in today’s market regular compost sells at $30 per cubic yard while Worm Vermicast sells at $400 per cubic yard.

Shown in photo, from left, are CCMGA Program Chair Maggie Sickler; Gann and CCMGA President Ed Steigner.

