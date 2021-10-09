 Skip to main content
Garner to speak at Houston County Republican Women meeting
Garner to speak at Houston County Republican Women meeting

Garner to speak at Houston County Republican Women meeting

Britney Garner

Britney Garner, President of the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, will be the guest speaker at the Houston County Republican Women meeting on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Wiregrass Rehab Center (Rotary Building), 695 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

Garner will share certain Republican Women events and events planned in the near future.

Those planning to attend should RSVP by noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, via email to hcrwlunch@gmail.com or call 334-392-0705 or text Sue O’Donnell at 502-321-2475. Respondents should also include if they will be eating at the event or just attending the meeting.

To learn more about the Houston County Republican Women go to the organization’s Facebook page or website page, www.hcrw.us.

