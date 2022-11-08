 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary serves in his final Dale County Commission meeting

  • Updated
  • 0
Gary serves final commission meeting

From left are Dale County Commissioners Frankie Wilson, Charles "Chic" Gary, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon, and Dale County Commissioners Donald Grantham and Chris Carroll.

 MICHELLE MANN, DOTHAN EAGLE

OZARK - A longtime public servant was lauded at his final meeting as Dale County District 3 Commissioner at the meeting Tuesday.

Charles “Chic” Gary was presented a plaque by Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon in appreciation for his 12 years of service to the county.

"Chic has been a great asset to county government," said McKinnon. "His wealth of knowledge spanning over a decade has made a difference for the citizens of Dale County during his tenure.

"Chic's heart has always been for the people he served," McKinnon said. "His presence will certainly be missed by all."

“It’s been a pleasure to serve,” said Gary. “I’ve been in public service for most of my adult life.”

Prior to being elected to represent the citizens of District 3, Gary served in Midland City as a councilman for three terms.

People are also reading…

Gary has served as a board member of the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission and now serves as chairman of the board at Vivian B. Adams School in Ozark.

Gary said he will continue to work for the citizens of Dale County. “As chairman of the board at Vivian B. Adams School, there is always a lot to do there.

“I come from a long line of public servants,” Gary said. “My father served on the Dale County School Board for 18 years, an uncle served as a Barbour County commissioner in the 1940s and both my first cousins served as county commissioners.”

Gary was defeated in the Republican primary on May 24 by Adam Enfinger, a Newton town councilman. Enfinger received 1,001 votes to Gary's 865.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

5 states could legalized cannabis through midterm ballot initiatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert