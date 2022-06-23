Gas price increase forces county to adjust budget

In order to cover the rising cost of fuel, Houston County commissioners will consider a $544,000 budget amendment when they meet on Monday.

“This is not a volume increase; this is a price increase,” Houston County’s Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert said.

Commissioners discussed the proposed budget amendment during Thursday’s administrative meeting and will vote on the matter during their regular meeting, which starts at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Covert said he analyzed the county’s fuel usage over the past six years and the usage now is on par with usage in the past. The $544,000 budget amendment is purely due to a near doubling in the price of fuel, he said.

Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the county forecast an increase in gas prices when it prepared its current budget, but not to the level that prices have jumped.

“We have to provide security for our citizens, we have to continue to do work, we have to pick up your garbage,” Culver said. “We have to buy fuel to do that.”

Houston County pools its purchasing power on gas through a joint bid with the City of Dothan and Dothan City Schools, which gives each of the governments a better price. And while governments pay a rate that’s lower than the retail prices consumers see at gas stations, the increases have still taken a toll on wholesale prices and the cost to governments.

Commissioner Doug Sinquefield asked the county’s Road and Bridge Department to look for ways to reduce costs, such as cutting back on the number of vehicles used to travel to a work site.

“The fuel cost is there; it’s not coming down,” Sinquefield said.

County Engineer Barkley Kirkland said the Road and Bridge Department, which he oversees, is doing all it can to be efficient in the use of gas. Single-cab trucks have been phased out, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Kirkland said he’s reluctant to cram too many employees into one truck.

“We’re doing what we can,” Kirkland said. “We’re leaving the trucks parked where we can, but you’ve got to get back and forth so the trucks have to run.”

