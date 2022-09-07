Gateway Tire Southeast to create 30 more jobs with expansion

Gateway Tire Southeast is investing $9 million to expand its Dothan facility by 100,000 square feet, an addition that will enhance the company’s current 200,000-square-foot facility.

The investment and expansion will ultimately add another 30 jobs in the Dothan market, according to a joint Wednesday news release from the company, local governments, the state commerce department, and Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The distribution/logistics sector is one of the foundational business targets in Alabama’s overarching strategic economic development effort,” said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “Gateway Tire Southeast’s expansion project showcases how our team works to recruit new investment, as we did when the company selected Dothan back in 2017, and how we support their continued growth over the years.”

In a joint statement, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said Gateway Tire Southeast has been a great fit for the community, and both the city and county are proud to be partners in Gateway’s continued growth and development in Dothan and the Wiregrass.

The continued investment by Gateway Tire Southeast, Saliba and Culver said, is an example of how the Wiregrass supports existing industry to ensure their long-term success.

Gateway’s wholesale distribution center in Dothan has the capacity to expand up to 340,000 square feet.

“We appreciate the State of Alabama, City of Dothan, Houston County, the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce/Grow Dothan for their continued support and partnership in our growth and success,” Bryan Dismuke, Gateway Tire Southeast’s general manager, said.

Dunlap & Kyle Co. Inc., doing business as Gateway Tire Southeast LLC, operates as a wholesale tire dealer.

Founded in 1929 and based in Batesville, Mississippi, Dunlap & Kyle Co. operates retail stores and wholesale distribution centers. The company’s retail stores sell tires, customer wheels, batteries, and accessories. The company also offers vehicle repair and maintenance services, such as tire rotation, wheel balance, cooling systems, transmission, heating and air condition, belt and hose replacement, scheduled maintenance, and much more.

Distribution centers, like the facility in Dothan, deliver to retailers and maintenance shops daily using their own fleet of trucks and drivers. The distribution centers work with manufacturers to order, stock, sell, and distribute tires across the United States.

The Dothan facility deals in passenger, light truck, truck and bus, farm, forestry, off road, and specialty tires. Main brands include Toyo, Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Nexen, Maxxis, Yokohama, Carlisle, Alliance, BKT, Maxam, and Goodyear/Titan.