Gavel swaps hands at Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce's 101st annual meeting

A lot can be accomplished in a year, incoming Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Chairman Delvick McKay said before accepting the gavel from Immediate Past Chairman Cliff Mendheim on Thursday.
During the chamber’s 101st annual meeting, officials looked back at a challenging, but a successful year for the business community, while McKay presented his outlook for the future.
“Oh my my, what a year it was,” immediate past chairman of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Cliff Mendheim said during his speech during the chamber’s 101st annual meeting. “I can truly say serving as chairman has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. As chairman, it provided me the opportunity to see firsthand the vital and important role that our chamber plays in the city of Dothan and our surrounding community.”
In his address, he listed the highlights during his tenure:
• Participation in the Wiregrass Foundation’s “Transformation through the Arts”
• Involvement in Bentonville, Arkansas trip to learn how arts can transform community economically and culturally
• Continued investment into Abbeville Fiber plant and increased production
Support Local Journalism
• 29th Annual Spotlight on Business
• Providing leadership awards to four local JROTC cadets
• Beginning Wednesday webinars and Workforce Wednesday’s to provide additional resources to chamber members
Mendheim also noted continued active industrial projects, strong manufacturing activity, and businesses that continue to expand and innovate.
Executive Director Dean Mitchell lauded Mendheim’s commitment to his leadership position, especially during the tumult of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Under the leadership of Cliff Mendheim, we truly made a difference in people’s lives in helping save businesses and maxed our ability to improve good companies and helping existing companies grow,” Mitchell said, adding that he believes the chamber will continue to give 100% to the community under McKay’s leadership and its executive committee.
McKay, who has served as the personnel director for the City of Dothan for 11 years, said he believes his entrepreneurial spirit and various leadership roles will help him serve in his new role as chairman.
“I’m looking forward to getting the ball rolling and establishing and strengthening relationships,” he said. “I think what I’m most looking forward to is promoting inclusivity and engagement for our businesses. I feel this is an avenue to connect their paths and find resources to help their businesses.”
The Headland native said it was a wonderful, humbling opportunity to be sought for appointment and is excited in being part of creating a climate inviting to new and existing businesses with a focus on small businesses that McKay said make up the fabric of the local community.
McKay graduated from Headland High School, received a bachelor’s in business administration from Tuskegee University, and holds a master’s degree in strategic leadership from Amberton University in Garland, Texas.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.