Geneva County Commission OKs $96 million solar project near Slocomb

A new $96 million solar project will be located in unincorporated Geneva County near Slocomb.

The project, approved last week by the Geneva County Commission, will involve the construction and development of solar panels to produce electricity, according to a news release from Geneva County Commission Chairman Toby Seay.

Chicago-based Hecate Energy will construct and operate the solar farm. Founded in 2012, Hecate Energy has more than $2 billion in assets and specializes in solar, wind, and energy storage projects.

Seay said the company has a large footprint throughout the nation with green energy-related developments and has worked with major utilities, municipalities, and universities.

"There is a growing need from industries to have a green energy component to power their operations," Seay said in the news release. "Therefore, this project will enhance the Wiregrass area’s ability to draw future economic development investments. During the construction process, this project will add approximately $1.2 million in sales taxes that will support both Geneva County School Systems and the Geneva County Road and Bridge Department. Further, the project will generate around $200,000 per year in additional ad valorem taxes for our hospital and school systems.”

Contingent upon all approvals, the project is anticipated to start in late 2024, according to the release. Once constructed, the solar farm, which will be up to 1,000 acres, will generate 80 megawatts of power, which is the equivalent of powering 13,000 households. The project will involve more than 100 workers during the construction process and will provide approximately five full time personnel to operate and maintain the project once constructed.