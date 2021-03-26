Geneva county hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday; state faces new challenge of getting people to take vaccine

More doses of COVID-19 vaccine are available in Alabama now than in the four months since vaccinations began. The new challenge is getting people to take the vaccine.

Geneva County will host a mass-vaccination clinic Saturday, one of three sites holding such clinics around the state in the coming week.

“We are receiving now on average about 110,000 to 120,000 doses per week, first doses per week, of vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during a Friday media briefing. “Although, we have learned that we’re going to get a one-time bump in Pfizer of about 14,000 extra doses and a one-time shipment of (Johnson & Johnson) of about 28,300 doses. So that means this coming week, we’ll have a total number of first doses of 156,730 – our biggest number so far.”

The Geneva County drive-thru clinic for first doses will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Geneva County Farm Center at 2765 E. State Highway 52 near Geneva. No appointments are necessary. A second dose clinic will be held April 17.

Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health is on track to meet the national May 1 goal of having vaccine available for all adults. But that doesn’t mean everyone will want to be vaccinated.