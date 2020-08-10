Geneva County reports first confirmed COVID-19 death

Geneva County became the final county in Alabama to report a confirmed death from COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported one confirmed death over the weekend for Geneva County, which was also the last county in Alabama to report a confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

No details on the death were reported.

As of Monday, the eight Wiregrass counties – Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike – have had 5,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus first appeared in the area in March. The number of confirmed cases is about 12% of the total number of tests – 46,392 – that have been given to Wiregrass residents. To date, there have been 79 deaths locally.

Barbour County has reported 576 confirmed cases as of Aug. 10 with five confirmed deaths. Coffee County has had 764 cases with six deaths; Covington County, 737 cases with 20 deaths; Dale County, 835 cases with 25 deaths; Geneva County, 263 cases with one death; Henry County, 264 cases with three deaths; Houston County, 1,419 cases with 12 deaths; and Pike County, 708 cases with seven deaths.