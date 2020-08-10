Geneva County reports first confirmed COVID-19 death

Geneva County became the final county in Alabama to report a confirmed death from COVID-19.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported one confirmed death over the weekend for Geneva County, which was also the last county in Alabama to report a confirmed case of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
No details on the death were reported.
As of Monday, the eight Wiregrass counties – Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike – have had 5,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the virus first appeared in the area in March. The number of confirmed cases is about 12% of the total number of tests – 46,392 – that have been given to Wiregrass residents. To date, there have been 79 deaths locally.
Barbour County has reported 576 confirmed cases as of Aug. 10 with five confirmed deaths. Coffee County has had 764 cases with six deaths; Covington County, 737 cases with 20 deaths; Dale County, 835 cases with 25 deaths; Geneva County, 263 cases with one death; Henry County, 264 cases with three deaths; Houston County, 1,419 cases with 12 deaths; and Pike County, 708 cases with seven deaths.
Prior to the confirmed death, Geneva County had one probable death listed on the state’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, which is updated daily. Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients “who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.” Confirmed deaths have a laboratory test verifying SARS-CoV-2 in the patient, while probable deaths have no laboratory tests to confirm the virus.
While Alabama reports figures based on county of residence, hospital patients represent a wider area of the region.
Since March 19, Southeast Health has conducted 7,936 tests with 586 testing positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website. Of the patients confirmed to have COVID-19, 396 have been discharged by the hospital. Southeast Health has had 60 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and currently has 52 patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Flowers Hospital has tested 4,726 patients at the hospital with 847 testing positive, according to numbers reported to the Houston County Emergency Management Agency. The hospital currently has 46 patients with COVID-19 and has had 47 deaths. In addition, Flowers Hospital’s medical group offices have tested 3,194 patients with 626 testing positive. Another 3,241 patients were given pre-procedural testing with 105 testing positive.
The Southeastern Public Health District will offer testing sites in Dothan, Enterprise and Ozark in the coming weeks under the following schedule:
» In Enterprise, testing will be held Tuesdays, Aug 11, 18, and 25, and Friday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Coffee County Health Department located at 2841 Neal Metcalf Rd.
» In Dothan, testing will be held Wednesdays, Aug. 12, 19, and 26, and Fridays, Aug. 12 and 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Houston County Farm Center located at 1701 E. Cottonwood Rd.
» In Ozark, testing will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ozark Civic Center located at 320 E. College St.
For more information, contact the Southeastern Public Health District at 334-792-9070 or visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
To be tested, you must be showing symptoms or be a healthcare facility worker, worker in congregate living settings and first responder with symptoms. Those without symptoms may be tested if they have underlying medical conditions or a disability that puts them at high risk of complications. Screening of others will be considered on a case-by-case basis with approval by the state or local health department.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include either a cough or shortness of breath (difficulty breathing) or at least two of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, and a new loss of taste or smell.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds; social distance by staying six feet away from others; avoid people who are sick; stay at home if you can and work remotely if possible; cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others; cover coughs and sneezes; clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces; and monitor your own health.
