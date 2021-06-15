Geneva County Sheriff’s Office makes over 30 arrests in drug round-up

GENEVA - Multiple law enforcement agencies partnered Tuesday to arrest more than 30 people on drug-related charges in and around Geneva County, according to Sheriff Tony Helms.
“Today is the culmination of three years of investigation of drug trafficking and distribution in and around Geneva County,” Helms said in a press release. “Throughout these three years, officers have been hard at work gathering evidence by search warrant, subpoena, surveillance, and other means.”
Helms said members from several agencies assisted his department in the arrests, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Marshal Service, U.S. Postal Service, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Houston and Coffee County sheriff’s departments, and police departments from Geneva, Slocomb, Hartford, Samson, Enterprise, Ozark, and Dothan. The sheriff also recognized the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama and the Geneva/Dale District Attorney's Office for their assistance during the investigation.
Helms said the round-up began at 6 a.m. Tuesday with officers executing state and federal arrest warrants. Individuals arrested were being held in the Geneva County Jail and are scheduled to have a first court appearance on Wednesday for a bond hearing.
The following is a list of individuals who were in custody as of late Tuesday, provided by the Geneva County Sheriff's Office:
• Hope Danley
• Daniel Stalnaker
• Tarry Hillard
• Darren Snell
• Antwaun Hudson
• Johnny Adams
• Chelsea Floyd
• Jerry Hildreth
• James Lolley
• Amanda Music
• Major Miller
• Rosanne Johnston
• Sabrina Henderson
• Timothy McReynolds
• Anthony Smith
• Toranto Lett
• Treshawn Clay
• Jerome Chinell
• Sarah Holley
• James Holley
• Patrick Holt
• Jason Henderson
• Anthony Peacock
• Dewey Gibson
• Jamarcus Williams
• Larry Hillard
• Corey McNeal
• Shanna Collins
• Jarvis Hornsby
• Travis Hornsby
• Soletta Darden
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.