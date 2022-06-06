Geneva County student James 'Bo' Miller elected Alabama Boys State new governor

A Geneva County High School student has been elected the 58th governor of the American Legion Alabama Boys State.

James “Bo” Miller will represent Alabama at Boys Nation in Washington in July, where young leaders from across the nation receive an education on the structure and functions of the federal government, according to a news release from the American Legion.

Miller attends Geneva County High School where he is an active member of the honor society, football team, golf team, and scholar bowl team. Additionally, Miller has participated in the Warren Beck Youth Leadership Program, the Wiregrass Electric Leadership Program, and the Geneva County Superintendent Advisory Committee. His parents are Amie and Chris Miller.

American Legion Alabama Boys State is a week-long leadership program held at the University of Alabama for young men who have completed their junior year of high school and are leaders in their schools and communities. The program provides delegates with a working knowledge of how governments function on the city, county, and state levels.

At Boys Nation, each delegate acts as a senator from his state. At the beginning of the session, the young lawmakers caucus and organize into committees and conduct hearings on bills submitted by program delegates. The students will also learn the proper method of handling of legislative bills and other aspects of the U.S. Senate.

The American Legion believes there is no better way to assure the survival of the republic than to train our young people in the ideals and objectives of the American government.

Acceptance to Alabama Boys State is granted by invitation only. Delegates are selected by their school faculty and community leaders based on their demonstration of leadership, hard work, strong morals, and motivation.