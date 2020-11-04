Geneva County voters deny tax increase for Wiregrass Medical Center

GENEVA - Geneva County voters chose not to increase the property tax rate supporting Wiregrass Medical Center during Tuesday’s election. Regardless, hospital officials made it clear the facility will continue to work to provide affordable healthcare.

“The tax increase would have allowed us to continue to provide the care that is essential to our community, while also maintain our aging infrastructure and upgrading necessary equipment,” read a statement from Chief Executive Officer Janet Smith on behalf of the facility. “Even without the tax increase we will continue to work every day to provide efficient and affordable care.”

In the special election, there were 4,912 votes, or 44.21%, in favor of increasing the hospital’s millage rate to 4 mills. But, there were 6,198 votes, 55.79%, cast against the increase. There were 1,471 under votes – ballots where the voter did not mark a choice in a particular race – in the special election.

“Wiregrass Medical Center would like to thank those who supported the vote on the Special County Tax for Wiregrass Medical Center,” Smith’s statement read. “We are disappointed that it did not pass. The millage increase would have provided the facility with approximately $220,000 in additional tax revenue each year.”