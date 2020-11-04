Geneva County voters deny tax increase for Wiregrass Medical Center

GENEVA - Geneva County voters chose not to increase the property tax rate supporting Wiregrass Medical Center during Tuesday’s election. Regardless, hospital officials made it clear the facility will continue to work to provide affordable healthcare.
“The tax increase would have allowed us to continue to provide the care that is essential to our community, while also maintain our aging infrastructure and upgrading necessary equipment,” read a statement from Chief Executive Officer Janet Smith on behalf of the facility. “Even without the tax increase we will continue to work every day to provide efficient and affordable care.”
In the special election, there were 4,912 votes, or 44.21%, in favor of increasing the hospital’s millage rate to 4 mills. But, there were 6,198 votes, 55.79%, cast against the increase. There were 1,471 under votes – ballots where the voter did not mark a choice in a particular race – in the special election.
“Wiregrass Medical Center would like to thank those who supported the vote on the Special County Tax for Wiregrass Medical Center,” Smith’s statement read. “We are disappointed that it did not pass. The millage increase would have provided the facility with approximately $220,000 in additional tax revenue each year.”
Had the 1.4-mill increase been approved, it would have gone into effect with the Oct. 1, 2021, tax year.
Wiregrass Medical Center encompasses Wiregrass Hospital and the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center & Nursing Home. The hospital opened in 1955, and the rehabilitation center and nursing home opened in 1967.
Support Local Journalism
Overseen by the Geneva County Health Care Authority, the public hospital currently receives 2.6 mills from property taxes. The medical center previously received 4 mills, but the rate was reduced at some point, according to information published by the medical center on its Facebook page.
“Rural hospitals are vital to the communities they serve, but often struggle because of a disproportionate share of elderly, uninsured and patients with major health challenges,” Smith’s statement read. “Additionally rural areas tend to have a higher percentage of those living at the poverty level. Each year Wiregrass writes off $2-$3 million dollars in unpaid medical bills.”
Wiregrass Medical Center was forced to make cuts and lay off employees about six years ago.
A February 2020 analysis by The Chartis Center for Rural Health put Alabama among states with the most rural hospital closures since 2010 and with the highest percentage of rural hospitals still vulnerable for closure.
According to the Alabama Hospital Association, 13 Alabama hospitals have closed since 2011 – seven of those in rural communities.
The association has been pushing for the state to expand Medicaid in order to receive federal funding under the Affordable Care Act. The association estimates that Alabama hospitals spend more than $500 million each year caring for the uninsured and that 75% of all Alabama hospitals operate in the red – 88% when it comes to rural hospitals.
“Alabama hospitals also receive the lowest Medicare reimbursement in the nation and continue to face reimbursement cuts and increasing costs to provide care. These are just some of the issues that the hospital will continue to face in the coming years,” Smith’s statement read. “Through years of financial losses, Wiregrass Medical Center has continued to operate and provide the care our community needs.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.