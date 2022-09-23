Geneva County woman pleads guilty to 2020 murder

A Geneva County woman pleaded guilty this week to murder in the 2020 death of another woman.

According to court records, Andrea Charlene Wambles pleaded guilty on Wednesday with a 25-year sentence imposed along with a $10,000 fine.

Wambles, now 42, was arrested and charged with the June 29, 2020, shooting death of 40-year-old Danah Hudson Johnson. At the time, law enforcement believed the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between the two women over a male acquaintance of both women.

Johnson was found lying in the road on Craven Street in Geneva County’s Bellwood community. She had been shot multiple times in the upper torso area and died on the scene, according to previous Dothan Eagle reports.

During the 2020 investigation, officers found Wambles’ vehicle hidden in the woods near the scene. Inside the vehicle was a pistol believed to be the one used in the shooting. According to court records, Wambles lived just a few blocks from where the shooting occurred.

Wambles’ trial has been continued numerous times since her arrest in 2020. Witnesses had been subpoenaed yet again for a jury trial set to begin Monday.