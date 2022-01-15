Geneva job fair to be held Tuesday

Today’s job environment is in a strange position.
“We have seen our workforce turned on its head,” Katie Thomas of Southeast Alabama Works said. “A few years ago, we would have 3,000 people show up for 500 jobs. In today’s economy, we’re having 500 people show up for 3,000 jobs. We are in a very strange situation where there are more jobs to fill than we have people to fill them.”
Any job seeker, Thomas said, has the perfect opportunity to find the right job for them.
A series of job fairs held around the Wiregrass is intended to make it easier for job seekers to connect with potential employers.
The Geneva Job Fair, the latest event, will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 2-5 p.m. in Geneva, hosted by the Greater Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, Southeast Alabama Works and the Geneva County Extension Office. The job fair will be held at 414 E. Magnolia Ave. in Geneva. Another job fair is planned for Enterprise on Feb. 10.
The local workforce issues were actually a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas said.
“When unemployment is so low, you can guess that most of the people who want to be working full time and go into a job everyday already have one,” Thomas said. “Now, we have to start looking at those other factors like our labor force participation rate.”
In other words, there are a lot of people who could work but who choose not to work for a variety of reasons.
In Geneva County, there are 12,690 people who are eligible to work but are not participating in the workforce – this doesn’t include military or veterans, the disabled, those who own a business, or those who receive unemployment. Houston County has 35,593 people not participating in the workforce.
Out of the 10-county area served by Southeast Alabama Works, there are 136,000 people ages 16 to 64 who are not participating in the workforce.
“For our 10-county region, on average, 46.4% of our eligible working population is not working,” Thomas said. “… These are problems we were trying to solve before we had the disaster of COVID and supply chain shortages and workforce shortages.”
There are 23 registered businesses set to attend the Geneva Job Fair, and representatives will be answering questions and accepting applications.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume. Thomas said at other job fairs, there have been people who left with scheduled interviews or even jobs lined up.
Companies attending include DSI Security, Sysco Gulf Coast, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. of Luverne, Wayne Farms, Premier Kings, Dorsey Trailer, Midsouth Paving, Lincoln Fabrics, Johnson Controls, and Cooks Saw Manufacturing. Restaurants such as The Gin, Zaxby’s, and McDonald’s will be represented as will Wiregrass Medical Center, SpectraCare Health Systems, Hartford Health Care, and Medical Center Enterprise.
The Alabama Department of Corrections and the Florida Department of Corrections will also have representatives at the job fair along with the City of Geneva and the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Council.
Thomas said the companies attending represent thousands of available jobs.
“Those range from entry-level to mid-level and some are even advanced professional positions they need to fill,” she said.
