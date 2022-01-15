Geneva job fair to be held Tuesday

In other words, there are a lot of people who could work but who choose not to work for a variety of reasons.

In Geneva County, there are 12,690 people who are eligible to work but are not participating in the workforce – this doesn’t include military or veterans, the disabled, those who own a business, or those who receive unemployment. Houston County has 35,593 people not participating in the workforce.

Out of the 10-county area served by Southeast Alabama Works, there are 136,000 people ages 16 to 64 who are not participating in the workforce.

“For our 10-county region, on average, 46.4% of our eligible working population is not working,” Thomas said. “… These are problems we were trying to solve before we had the disaster of COVID and supply chain shortages and workforce shortages.”

There are 23 registered businesses set to attend the Geneva Job Fair, and representatives will be answering questions and accepting applications.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume. Thomas said at other job fairs, there have been people who left with scheduled interviews or even jobs lined up.