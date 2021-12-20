Geneva man dies from injuries suffered in crash

A Geneva man has died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of an Evergreen man on Dec. 13, according to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said on Monday, Dec. 20, Robert Bernard Cox, 35, of Geneva, a passenger in the 2006 Chevy Tahoe driven by Marcus Christfors Oliver earlier this month, died. Oliver succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred when the 2006 Chevy Tahoe driven by Oliver, 42, left the roadway and overturned, ALEA said. Oliver was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. As a result, he was ejected from the vehicle and fatally injured.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 107 mile-marker, approximately seven miles south of the Georgiana city limits. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the accident.