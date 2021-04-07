Geneva proposing new ordinance to curb bicycle theft

GENEVA — The city of Geneva is considering a new bicycle ordinance to help combat the growing theft and crime problem in the area.

This week the city council discussed the proposed ordinance, which will require cyclists 16 years and older to bring in a description of their bicycle and receive an identification sticker to be put on the bicycle, similar to a car tag. The ordinance was tabled at Monday’s city council meeting because of some negative feedback from residents.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes said this ordinance is not to target or punish any group of people, but to help law enforcement curb the current bicycle theft issue plaguing the city.

“This is not to stop recreational bicycle use,” Hayes said. “A lot of people have misinterpreted the point of this. We are trying to hit multiple problems with this, like theft and drug crime. This will aid police in tracking stolen bikes and identifying them easily.”

The city will host a workshop next Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. to inform residents on the true purpose of the ordinance.