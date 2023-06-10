In 1 Timothy 5:17, Paul encourages us to give “double honor” to those who preach and teach. On Sunday, May 28, 2023, during a dedication service, the members of St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church located at 611 Florida Ave. in Geneva (Eunola), Alabama dedicated their Family Life Center in honor of their pastor, Pastor James C. Harvey, Sr. in recognition of his dedication and service. The chairs in the life center were filled at St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church’s Family Life Center for the occasion with family and friends from across the Wiregrass.

Pastor James C. Harvey Sr. is a God-sent man, an exceptional Bible scholar with many good leadership qualities. He is the father of three sons and one daughter. His lovely wife Barbara is a very moral and spiritual supporter of the Reverend Harvey and St. Elizabeth.

The dedication was a proud moment for Pastor James Harvey, Sr., his family, and the members of the church. Pastor Harvey comes from a family of ministers. He is a third-generation minister. His three sons, J. Curtis Harvey Jr., Pierre Harvey, and Rodney Harvey are all fourth-generation ministers of the Harvey family.

Pastor James C. Harvey Sr. was called to serve as pastor in the early 1980s of St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. The Flood of 1994 significantly damaged the church and the church voted to rebuild. Although the church voted to rebuild the church, no church member was willing to make a move to start tearing the church down. Pastor Harvey took his father, J.B. Harvey, to Geneva to see the devastation to the church that the flood caused. Pastor Harvey’s father asked, “Has the church voted to tear the church down?” After Paster Harvey said “Yes,” J.B. Harvey grabbed a shovel, climbed to the roof of the church, and began the demolition process. Within an hour later, there were six men on top of the church tearing it down. The church would resume services after rebuilding in the Baptist Bottom of Geneva.

After rebuilding the church in the Baptist Bottom, the flood of 1996 significantly damaged the church. Paster Harvey heard of a government buyout. After coordination with City Councilman Rufus Lee, the church, as well as residents in the Baptist Bottom, was approved for the government buyout. In 1996, Pastor Harvey was the last pastor to serve while the church was in the Baptist Bottom of Geneva, Alabama.

As the leader of the church, Pastor Harvey and the church members wanted to purchase on high ground to ensure that in the event of another flood St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church would be able to assist the city with any shelter or other emergency needs. Pastor Harvey played a great part in the church purchasing nine acres in Eunola, Alabama. The church was rebuilt in Eunola and opened for services in 2000. Under Paster Harvey’s leadership, the church also constructed a family life center that includes classrooms, a full kitchen, a basketball court, and an indoor putting course.

Pastor Harvey has served St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church for more than 42 years.

Through God’s grace and Pastor Harvey’s leadership, the church continues to prevail and cultivate a community of believers who pledge to continue “going deep, reaching wide, and living for the age to come.”

The Family Life Center was inspired by Pastor Harvey, Sr. He received the vision to build it. It is a community center that meets immediate needs, provides opportunities for development, and shares the hope and truth found only in Jesus Christ. God is doing amazing and extraordinary things to transform our community through the James C. Harvey, Sr., Family Life Center. During the dedication service, Pastor Harvey discussed a variety of programs and serving opportunities available to the community through the Family life center. Pastor Harvey said, “St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church believes in giving back to the community. As the community pour into St. Elizabeth, we pour back into the community.” Pastor Harvey’s well-deserved honor is a direct reflection of this ability to dive right in and serve our community.

Pastor Harvey’s vision and leadership encouraged the church to honor him with the naming of our family life center as the James C. Harvey, Sr. Family Life Center—well deserved pastor. Pastor Harvey’s willingness to serve and shepherd our congregation is worthy of appreciation. As we show honor to our pastor, it is not only the pastor who is blessed; the church family is blessed, too.

The Church’s motto is: “A Real Church Where Real People Serve a Real God” - John: 4: 24