Geneva sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

GENEVA - Sheriff Tony Helms tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a recent post on the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Helms tested positive, and he will be out of the office for the next 10 days.

Helms said he was not sure how he caught the virus, but he is doing OK.

“So far so good, just like having a bad cold,” Helms said. “I’m not sure how I got it. Probably someone who didn’t know they had it and came by the office. If I have been around you I am sorry, please take precautions.”

Helms reminds the residents of Geneva County that the sheriff’s office is operating as normal.

“I have a great staff running things with a lot of experience,” he said.

