 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneva sheriff tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
alert top story

Geneva sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

Only $5 for 5 months

GENEVA - Sheriff Tony Helms tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a recent post on the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Helms tested positive, and he will be out of the office for the next 10 days.

Helms said he was not sure how he caught the virus, but he is doing OK.

“So far so good, just like having a bad cold,” Helms said. “I’m not sure how I got it. Probably someone who didn’t know they had it and came by the office. If I have been around you I am sorry, please take precautions.”

Helms reminds the residents of Geneva County that the sheriff’s office is operating as normal.

“I have a great staff running things with a lot of experience,” he said.

Local sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

In this Dothan Eagle file photo, Geneva County  Sheriff Tony Helms talks about his duties as the sheriff inside of his office.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert